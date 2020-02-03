MILTON — When her 14-year-old granddaughter died suddenly from cardiac arrest, Tammie Gallo questioned how a teenager could be alive and vibrant one day and gone the next.
“She just collapsed,” Gallo said, adding that her granddaughter Alyssa Dressler passed away July 14, 2015.
“She had a heart problem,” Gallo said, noting that the problem was not detected until Dressler passed away.
“When this first happened, everybody was like ‘what happened to her?’” Gallo recalled. “I asked ‘how can anything happen to a 14 year old?’”
Dressler was a seemingly healthy teenager from the Selinsgrove area.
“She was a competitive barrel racer,” Gallo said. “She would ride several times a week and help take care of the horses. (Her death) was very unexpected.”
In an effort to help prevent other families from experiencing the heartbreak Dressler’s family did following her death, The Alyssa Dressler Foundation was founded in 2018.
“What we raise funds for is to provide free heart screenings to youth, ages 12 to 19,” Gallo said. “People don’t know about this until they’ve been touched by it. This is something that can happen to young kids.”
Last year, the organization held its first screening in Selinsgrove, with 141 teenagers participating. The screenings can detect several potential heart problems which could otherwise go undetected in seemingly healthy teenagers.
The foundation will host its second screening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Milton Area High School.
Registration for the screening is now open on the foundation’s website, alyssadressler.org.
“We are looking to screen 165 kids,” Gallo said. “It’s open to any Central Pennsylvania student (age 12 to 19).”
The screening will be conducted by medical professionals from Geisinger Medical Center, with Evangelical Community Hospital staff members providing heart-health education at the event. Approximately 50 volunteers will also be helping with the screening.
“Evangelical provides a CPR and AED demonstration and training,” Gallo said. “While the kids are waiting for the (screening) results, they can see what (is involved in CPR and AED training)... They won’t get certified, but they will get exposed to CPR and AED that day.”
Prior to arriving at the screening, Gallo said participants must fill out an online medical history form.
When they arrive at the screening, students receive a height, weight and blood pressure check.
“They will get an EKG and a heart murmur check,” Gallo said. “All that information, along with their paperwork, gets looked at by the doctors. If they deem it necessary, an echocardiogram can be done on site.”
Sometimes, she said the echocardiogram done on site is normal. Other times, Gallo said the students are referred to their own medical providers for a further evaluation.
Of the 141 students screened at the Selinsgrove event, Gallo said eight were referred to seek additional medical attention.
She added that the screenings are worthwhile if just one life is saved by finding a previously undetected condition as a result of the screening.
“Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of student athletes,” Gallo said.
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation must raise between $5,000 and $10,000 to hold a free screening like the one being offered in Milton.
“We run solely on generous donations from kind people in the community,” Gallo said. “We do fundraisers. Our biggest one is a memorial barrel race... That is held in Middleburg... That is our main fundraiser each year.”
In addition to raising funds in order to provide the free heart screenings, the foundation provides free CPR and AED certification classes.
“We’ve done two so far,” Gallo said. “We also donate AEDs into the communities, for nonprofits. They have to apply for paperwork on our website. We are in the works of donating another one.”
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization which is managed by Dressler’s family.
“There’s a lot of foundations across the country that do this,” Gallo said. “Most of them have a link to the loss of somebody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.