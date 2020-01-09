MILTON — Milton Borough Council may vote at its Jan. 22 meeting on an ordinance which could allow the borough to assume responsibility for enforcing noise violations at Milton businesses licensed through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
At its meeting in October, council authorized Solicitor Robert Benion to craft the ordinance. The move was made after then council President Jason Budman said he learned from Speedy’s Place owner Chad Gonzalez that the business was cited by the PLCB for having soft music playing on its patio after 7 p.m.
Budman stressed there have been no noise complaints filed against Speedy’s Place. The violation was discovered through a random check.
Like Speedy’s Place, Budman said Lisa’s Milltown Deli also holds a PLCB license and would like to play soft music outdoors in the evenings, but is forbidden from doing so due to PLCB regulations. He indicated that an ordinance crafted by the borough would open the door for licensed establishments to play soft music outdoors after 7 p.m. as the borough would be responsible for enforcing noise violations.
Benion told council on Wednesday that the ordinance should be ready for approval on Jan. 22. If approved by council, Benion said the ordinance will then go to the PLCB for approval.
He said the PLCB could hold a public hearing, possibly in the borough, on the matter. Benion did not have a timetable on how long that process may take.
Public Works Director Sam Shaffer stressed during Wednesday’s meeting that, in keeping with borough regulations, community members are not to throw their snow onto the street when removing it from their properties.
During Wednesday’s snowfall, Shaffer said his crews came across a number of locations where residents threw snow onto the streets after they had been cleared.
Other than that issue, he said the process of treating the borough’s roads following the snowfall was smooth.
“We salted everything (Tuesday) night,” Shaffer reported. “I was back out at 4 o’clock (Wednesday morning)… We went out and re-salted everything. Things were cleaned up in a timely manner.”
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department responded to 310 fire and rescue calls in 2019. Of those, 162 were within the borough. An average of 10.1 members responded to each call.
Derr said 1,455 man hours were logged on calls and 2,855 on training.
The department also responded to 96 calls with its volunteer ambulance and 137 calls with its quick response service unit to assist on medical calls. Derr noted that 2019 marked the first year in a number of years which the department was able to respond with its volunteer ambulance.
In addition, the department’s Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) 15 responded to 2,022 calls for service. The MICU is contractually staffed by paid medics from Evangelical Community Hospital.
