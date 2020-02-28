Saturday, Feb. 29
• Montour Area Recreation Commission benefit pancake breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., Montour Preserve, Washingtonville. ($)
• Alyssa Dressler Foundation Free Youth Heart Screening Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Milton Middle School, 700 Mahoning St., Milton. For students age 12 to 19. www.alyssadressler.org. (R)
• Maple sugaring open house, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montour Preserve, Washingtonville.
• STEM Balance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. For families with children age 3 to 10. ($)
• Take a “Lea” for Leap Year, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Family Movie Afternoon, 3 p.m., Montandon Baptist Church, Main Street, Montandon.
• Spaghetti supper, 4 to 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Route 45, Lewisburg. Benefits Boy Scout Troop 538. ($)
Monday, March 2
• Penn’s Parks for All Preliminary Report meeting, 5 p.m., Degenstein Community Library, Sunbury. www.dcnr.pa.gov.
Tuesday, March 3
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Service 1st Credit Union, 101 Walter Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Paint Me A Story: Hoo Hoo Who?, 1 to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Active Transportation meeting, 7 p.m. Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. Public programs related to cycling and walking.
Wednesday, March 4
• Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church of Milton, Walnut Street, Milton. Speaker, Kingdom Kidz.
• Bariatric support group, 6 p.m., West Branch Medical Center Conference Room, Lewisburg.
Thursday, March 5
• Community Connections Luncheon, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Greater Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove, Visit www.gsvcc.org or call 570-490-7777 for information. ($)
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Lenten Presentation, 6 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. 570-374-8289.
• “Annie,” 7 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. ($)
Friday, March 6
• Music Together Class, 9:15 to 10 a.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. musictogetherofbloom@gmail.com.
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, First Street, Allenwood. ($)
• Lenten fish or shrimp dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton. 570-742-4481. ($)
• High School Art Show Open House, 5 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Lego League Expo, 5 to 6 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• “Annie,” 7 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. ($)
