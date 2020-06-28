RALEIGH, N.C. — US Marshals announced over the weekend that Daevon Kymm Bodden, 19, of East Buffalo Township, was taken into custody without incident on charges related to a drive-by shooting incident June 1 along West Market Street, Lewisburg.
On June 1, the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department investigated a shooting in the 1700 block of West Market Street, Lewisburg. As a result of their investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Bodden with aggravated assault and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Bodden in and around Lewisburg were unsuccessful and the U. S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend Brown.
At about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, members of the task force visited a home in Raleigh, N.C., and arrested Bodden without incident. He was turned over to the Wake County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.
United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement in this case led directly to a dangerous fugitive being taken off the streets. It is our top priority to arrest violent crime fugitives, especially those who have no regard for human life.”
Bodden sustained a gunshot wound to the leg in the incident. Police said Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, opened fire at 1704 West Market St. from a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Justin Calzada, 24, of Northumberland. Bodden allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun. Another man, who was not charged, was the target of the alleged drive-by shooting.
Calzada is scheduled to appear July 9 before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, for a preliminary hearing while Gonzalez is to appear July 30. Both are jailed, Calzada on $150,000 bail and Gonzalez without bail.
The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 22 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Williamsport Bureau of Police; the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office; the Pennsylvania State Police; and, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole – all of whom participated in this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.