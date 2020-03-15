MILTON — Step into Becky’s Soft Serve and you’re certain to be greeted with a warm smile. Check out the menu and you’ll likely notice some unique choices.
While many in the community may know Pete Bergen for his decades of involvement with the Milton Area High School Athletic Boosters Club, his name also appears on the menu at Becky’s.
“We try to make everyone feel welcome,” said Becky Carl, who founded the business 29 years ago with her parents, Betsy Divers and the late Robert Divers.
Part of making everyone feel welcome, Carl said, includes preparing any sweet dish they request.
Bergen visits the business regularly. Once, he requested an item which wasn’t on the menu — a whole banana mixed into a milkshake.
Carl was able to meet Bergen’s request for the drink, which he continued to ask for on a regular basis.
The item became so popular with Bergen and others, Carl eventually turned it into a menu item named “Pete Bergen.”
Becky’s Soft Serve, located at 7880 Route 405, Milton, opened for 2020 on Valentine’s Day.
The business was started as a concessionaire, serving ice cream treats at local carnivals and fairs. Divers noted that she was just 15 when the business was founded.
Becky’s Soft Serve is marking 11 years at its location along Route 405 north of Milton.
“We still do carnivals and fairs,” Carl said, adding that the business currently serves eight fairs and festivals per year.
She said it was an easy decision for the business to open a permanent location.
“This is our hometown,” Carl said. “We had always wanted to have a store in Milton.”
Both Carl and her mother said they enjoy serving ice cream treats to customers.
“Did you ever see the face of a child when you give them their first dish of ice cream or cone?” Divers asked. “Usually, people are happy when they get ice cream.”
“We have a very good product that hasn’t changed in those 29 years,” Carl added.
The twist cone, ice cream sandwiches made by Divers and ice cream sundaes are among the businesses’ most popular items.
“Becky is constantly adding to the menu,” Divers said. “This year, we added mango flavored (sundaes).”
Carl said Becky’s soft serve can meet any ice cream request a customer makes.
Recently, a customer requested a mint chocolate chip sundae, topped with pineapple. While not a regular menu item, Carl was able to fulfill the request.
She enjoys meeting customers’ unique requests.
“It’s kind of fun,” Carl said.
Becky’s Soft Serve is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. When the weather breaks, hours will be extended to 9 p.m.
