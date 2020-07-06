LEWISBURG — There Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg Kiwanis auction will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The auction, usually held on the last Monday in August, is being canceled in consideration of the many local business and service providers who have made donations of items and gift certificates to support the auction in past years.
The Kiwanis Club members appreciated the individuals who donated items and/or attended previous auctions.
The auction will resume on the last Monday in August 2021.
The auction was one of the major fund raising activities for the Kiwanis Club. Another fundraiser was to be the selling of hot-dogs at the Veteran's 4th of July parade and concert that was also canceled.
Currently, the club has only one ongoing fundraising activity, the sale of clay fired crocks that depict the Lewisburg Area High Schools (both old and new), Rooke Chapel, Evangelical Hospital and other notable sites from the Lewisburg area.
An order form is available at www.facebook.com/buffalovalleyamkiwanis/.
