HARRISBURG — Since Friday, state data showed local confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 108 with one new death reported in Northumberland County.
New confirmed cases rose by 24 in Northumberland County, 20 in Union County, 37 in Columbia County, 15 in Lycoming County, and six each in Snyder and Montour counties.
Statewide, cases of COVID-19 have reached 138,316 since March with 7,760 deaths.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 710 cases (39 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 528 cases (23 deaths)
• Columbia County, 759 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 397 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 157 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 130 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.