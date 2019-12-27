Saturday, Dec. 28
• Mifflinburg Buggy Museum fundraising gala, “A Roaring ‘20s,” 7 p.m. to midnight, Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. ($)
• Clinton Central Model Railroad Club open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
• The Night Before New Year’s, noon to 1 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. ($)
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Sunday, Dec. 29
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Monday, Dec. 30
• Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg electronic recycling event, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Weis parking lot, Route 15, Lewisburg. ($)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
• Countdown to Noon: A Family Celebration of New Year’s, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. (R) ($)
