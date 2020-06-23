SUNBURY — A Williamsport man has been charged with one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, as well as multiple misdemeanor and summary offenses, after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through portions of Sunbury, Northumberland and Point Township.
Corey Tyrone Stewart-Richardson, 20, of 325 Locust St., Williamsport, was charged as the result of an alleged incident which started to unfold at 11:46 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Fourth St., Sunbury.
In addition to the felony count, Stewart-Richardson has been charged with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, driving while operating privilege is suspended, reckless driving, careless driving and criminal mischief.
Travis Bremigen, of the Sunbury Police Department, wrote in court documents that he and Officer Keith Tamborelli were on patrol when they noticed Stewart-Richardson pumping gas into a vehicle. Bremigen noted that he knew Stewart-Richardson’s driver’s license had been suspended.
Upon further checking, officers discovered there were four outstanding warrants for Stewart-Richardson’s arrest.
After Stewart-Richardson drove off, Bremigen said he activated the lights on his patrol car in an effort to pull Stewart-Richardson over.
After initially stopping in the area of Vine and North Fourth streets, Bremigen said Stewart-Richardson’s vehicle sped away at speeds in excess of 70 mph.
According to Bremigen, Stewart-Richardson’s vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a metal pole attached to a wheelbase filled with cement, which was thrown into the roadway.
Bremigen wrote in court documents that he discontinued the pursuit as Stewart-Richardson traveled into Northumberland.
In Northumberland, police allegedly spotted Stewart-Richardson’s vehicle fail to stop at a red light and pass a tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone along Duke Street.
Officerss from Northumberland and Point Township pursued Stewart-Richardson’s vehicle before discontinuing when the pursuit reached speeds in excess of 70 mph, court documents said.
Stewart-Richardson was subsequently taken into custody and arraigned before on-call District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
He was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, before District Judge Michael Toomey, of Sunbury.
