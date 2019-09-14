LEWISBURG — Customers of 14 former Santander Bank branches in the region may notice something different about the debit cards issued by their new bank.
The cards, mailed to customers within the last month by First Commonwealth Bank, do not require a signature on the back to be valid. In fact, no blank space for a written signature is provided nor is there a magnetic stripe on the back.
Transactions are validated through the chip on the front and use of PIN (Personal Identification Number). Signatures at the point of sale will not be needed.
Jonathan E. Longwill, vice president of communications and media relations specialist, called the new cards “contactless.” The technology in them was similar to what is seen in mobile wallet platforms which allow users to make transactions using devices like androids and iPhones.
Art Lieberman, MCPS owner, has long hoped the credit card industry would adopt the chip and PIN system similar to what has been used in Europe. His MCPS of Central Pennsylvania, based in New Berlin, is a major credit card processor for campgrounds.
Though debit and credit card issuers required consumers to validate their cards by signing the back, many users did not sign them, believing that they would be at greater risk of fraud if the card was lost or stolen.
Lieberman said what was used in the last half-decade had some shortcomings, even though the cards contained chips.
“They instituted it in the United States very poorly five years ago,” Lieberman said. “What was going to happen was that they were going to eliminate signatures. But was a surprise to banks and a surprise to people who market and worked on credit cards, the credit card companies in the United States.”
Lieberman also said the general public was not well-informed that cards with chips were coming and the need for signatures was coming to a close.
“They were told they could use them, but not to worry, (transactions) could still be run through the regular credit card machine and sign it,” Lieberman said. “That ends at the end of this year. Signatures won’t be required.”
Lieberman said the system may further safeguard consumers by ensuring the card goes dead if the wrong PIN number is entered three times.
Lieberman said the EMV (Europay Mastercard Visa) system could help combat the $800 billion in fraudulent transactions done each year via counterfeit cards and stolen information.
He credited First Commonwealth, an Indiana-based community banking system, for introducing the new debit cards.
“Congratulations to them,” Lieberman said.”They are a little ahead of the curve.”
First Commonwealth issued a news release Monday noting the acquisition of the Santander branches in the areas of Lewisburg, State College, Lock Haven and Williamsport. Weekend activity included the rebranding of the branches.
Longwill said the transition was going well, but had its challenges.
“Anytime you go through a transition of this size, there are folks (who) have brought issues to our attention,” Longwill said. “One of the things we do is that we want to have folks in the market, fully integrated. Our goal is to take care of each individual issue as swiftly and quickly, but correctly, as possible.”
Transition of local branches began several weeks ago with new signage in place this week.
