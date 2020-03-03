Historic cabin could be reconstructed at fairgrounds

WASHINGTONVILLE — A historic cabin which was recently found hidden in plain sight is currently being dismantled with the hope that it will be reconstructed at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds.
Frank Dombroski, Washingtonville Borough Council president, said the two-story log cabin was discovered as contractors worked to level a former bar and hotel building along Route 54 in the borough.
“We wanted to start cleaning up the community because of the blighted properties,” Dombroski explained. “The old bar was the first on the list to be cleaned up. We sent the property owner numerous notices over the years. They never replied to them, came to any borough council meetings.”
He identified Chris Cossley as the owner of the property.
After working through the proper legal channels with the Central Keystone Council of Governments — which currently handles code enforcement for the borough — Washingtonville obtained the rights to tear down the former bar building.
Although the property had been considered vacant for about 12 years, Dombroski said tenants had lived there and previously contacted borough officials with concerns about the building’s condition.
“There was no ceiling in the rooms, it was just wooden joists with black trash bags,” Dombroski said. “The lights were just hanging down... There was nothing within code in the building.
“We did a walk through on the building,” he continued. “There was nothing of value in the building... The whole inside with filled with junk, used tires, boxes of trash, bags of trash.”
Crossley was given 90 days notice that he could remove anything he wished from the building, Dombroski explained. He never responded, until coming to the site the day the building was being torn down.
As contractor Fares Farhat General Construction, of Halifax, started to dismantle the building, workers uncovered a hidden treasure underneath its outer walls.
“When the contractor started to do the demolition on the building, they discovered the walls of the log cabin,” Dombroski said. “They peeled a lot of the exterior off and contacted us.”
He’s thankful today Fares Farhart was the contractor which the borough had awarded the project.
“Thank God it was them,” Dombroski said. “If it would’ve been another guy, he would’ve probably bulldozed the place over.”
A specialist contracted through the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission in Harrisburg traveled to Washingtonville to evaluate the cabin.
“The fellow from Harrisburg, he found two old hand-forged nails that he dated to the 1780s,” Dombroski said. “He said ‘you need to do everything you can to preserve it. The magnitude of this find is unbelievable.’”
Howard Pollman, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, said the organization’s involvement with the property started before the cabin was even discovered.
“Community Development Block Grant money was being used for the demolition,” Pollman explained. “If federal funds are used, we often review the properties.
“This was a vacant bar, at the time,” he continued. “There were additions. It was determined not to be eligible for the national (historic) registry due to all of the alterations over time.”
Those within the community were shocked when the cabin was discovered under the building’s exterior walls.
“It’s unbelievable to see this thing turn up,” Dombroski said. “It created quite a few headaches that we’re getting straightened out.”
According to Dombroski, it’s believed the cabin may have been one of the earliest hotels to be operated in the community.
“A map from 1810 shows 10 buildings on the Main Street in Washingtonville,” he said. “One location looks like it’s right where this cabin is.”
Pollman said Doug Reed, a log expert, and Sue Hannegen, who serves on the museum commission’s Preservation Board, inspected the cabin after it was discovered.
“The original ownership and purpose (of the cabin) is not known,” Pollman said. “There are likely other covered log buildings in the area... It’s probably something that was done, covering (log cabins) with modern material.”
During a borough council meeting scheduled for tonight, Dombroski said council intends to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the cabin with the Montour-DeLong Community Fair Board of Directors and the Montour County Commissioners.
“We are going to turn it over to the Montour-Delong Fair,” Dombroski said, of the cabin. “They are hoping to get funding to reconstruct it (at the fairgrounds) during fair week of 2021.”
Pollman said the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission will no longer be involved with the process.
“If it’s moved and reconstructed, it would not be national registry eligible,” Pollman said. “The Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission applauds the desire to save this piece of history. We don’t have any further role in its rebuilding.”
Dombroski said it’s estimated it will cost $100,000 to reconstruct one story of the cabin. For a full reconstruction, the estimated cost is upwards of $180,000.
“We’re looking to put it back up, as much as we can,” Bill Miller, president of the fair board, said. “We haven’t come up with a definite site (at the fairgrounds). It’s still in the early stages. We may put it up around the main building.”
He said the fair board will be looking for grants and donations from the public to assist with the project.
Miller said having the cabin reconstructed during the 2021 fair would help to attract even more people to the event.
Work to dismantle the cabin started Monday morning. Dombroski said each piece is being carefully marked to assist in the reconstruction process.
“The fairgrounds have somewhere they’re going to store it until they get the funding,” Dombroski said. “It will be stored inside so it’s out of the rain.”
The Washingtonville Revitalization Committee is accepting donations to assist with the reconstruction of the cabin. Donations to the committee can be made under the Montour Area Recreation Commission listing on the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation website, csgiving.org.
“Any funds sent to restore the cabin, we will make sure it gets turned over to the Montour-DeLong Fair board, to use for the restoration project,” Dombroski said.
