ALLENWOOD — Projecting what the market for Easter candy would do was a challenge even in a year without everything in upheaval.
But with all that’s gone on in the last four weeks, John Burfeindt Jr., Purity Candy owner, still considered himself lucky.
He noted others in business and elsewhere have not been so lucky.
Burfeindt, a candy maker for 31 years and Purity Candy president, bought the family business from his parents two months ago.
Complying with current guidelines, Purity was taking online and phone orders with only about half the staff.
“We’re busy because we are understaffed,” he said. “We are going to be way down for the year but not as much as some other people.”
The candy business was unique, Burfeindt said, in that it is usually weighted toward Easter seasonal business.
The rush begins right after the Christmas holiday period with stepped-up production.
“You’re not selling anything (but) we are full time in there producing everything,” he said. “Every year from the old owners to my parents when they were selling to us, every owner (says), ‘Oh my gosh, I hope this stuff sells.”
Burfeindt said the health-related shutdown, two weeks before Easter, was a nightmare scenario.
Burfeindt noted there is not much of a market for Easter candy after the holiday. If nothing else, he saw the current challenge as a way to move online sales forward.
“(Online) was a small part of what we did,” he observed. “We had to upgrade and do some stuff. This sort of forced our hand.”
Purity Candy recently joined the ranks of businesses offering “curbside service” at 18047 Route 15, Allenwood and at 422 Market St., Lewisburg.
