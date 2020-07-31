NATALIE — Easily accessible from state routes in Northumberland and Columbia counties, the Roaring Creek Tract of the Weiser State Forest offers plenty for those who love the outdoors. And, it’s just minutes away.
Fishing, hiking, boating and biking are among the outdoor activities one can enjoy at this often-overlooked natural resource.
Long and narrow, the tract rests between Big and Little mountains and features the South Branch of Roaring Creek, utilized by Aqua Pennsylvania to provide water to the area. Two dams provide three large lakes — Bear Gap, Kline and McWilliams reservoirs — which are used by visitors for fishing and boating.
Running through the heart of the tract is a gravel road, Roaring Creek Trail. A little over eight miles, the trail is used by walkers, runners and bicyclists. Rolling hills over the course of the eight-mile trail make it a good workout for bicyclists, runners or walkers.
Several picnic tables are located along the Roaring Creek Trail, several of which overlook the two reservoirs. Year-round access to the reservoirs provide photographers the opportunity to capture the rolling hills that make up Big and Little mountains in all their seasonal glory.
Interestingly, several of the hiking trails that connect to the Roaring Creek Trail were blazed utilizing old maps of trails used by miners during their daily commutes from Bear Gap to Natalie. The Old Miners Trail, just east of Bear Gap Reservoir, even features some old yellow blazes that depict a miner.
A number of these trails can be combined to create a nice day hike, while others combined to challenge hikers seeking more mileage.
More than 40 miles of shared-use trails are available, ideal for backpackers as well as hikers. During the winter months, trails can be used for cross-country skiing.
There is natural gas work being done along some sections, which has at least of a couple of access points to trails closed at the current time.
The Roaring Creek Tract is one of 16 tracts in Dauphin, Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour and Schyulkill counties that consist of some 30,000 acres of the Weiser State Forest.
Four miles of the Appalachian Trail run through tracts in the Weiser State Forest: Wolfe, Katzenmoyer, Schubert tract and Jefferson and Port Clinton Hamburg tracts. This section of the Appalachian Trail crosses Blue Mountain in Schuylkill and Berks counties, and exits the tracts just west of Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.
Some 229 of the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail runs through Pennsylvania. AT hikers have given the Pa. section of the trail the moniker “Rocksylvania” because of the rocky terrain that often chews up hiking shoes at a greater rate that other sections of the trail.
