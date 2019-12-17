LEWISBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy and the Union County Historical Society will host a Winter Solstice Camp Fire and Lantern Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dale’s Ridge Trail, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
The winter solstice occurs twice yearly, when one of the earth’s poles have maximum tilt away from the sun. It is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year, when the sun is at its lowest daily maximum elevation in the sky.
Since earliest times, people around world have celebrated the winter solstice and return of lengthening days.
Hot cocoa and roasting snacks for the camp fire will he provided. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mugs for cocoa, to reduce the use of disposable.
Participants are also encouraged to bring a lantern to carry. In preparation for the event, the public is invited to make lanterns from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Donald Heiter Community Center.
Supplies will be available to create different types of lanterns. For complete information visit www.linnconservancy.org or call 570-524-8666.
