HARRISBURG - State Department of Health data released Saturday showed 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the six-county area. One new death was reported in Northumberland County.
Statewide, 813 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide total to 118,092.
Philadelphia reported an increase of 146 cases.
There are 7,313 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.
Local confirmed cases increased by 10 in Northumberland County, 12 in Lycoming County, two in Union County, and one each in Columbia, Snyder and Montour counties.
Much of the recent increase in confirmed cases locally has been attributed to long-term care facilities and USP-Lewisburg. State data showed that six Northumberland County long-term care facilities are responsible for 92 cases among residents, 18 among staff and 9 deaths.
Local confirmed cases by county:
Northumberland County, 420 cases (13 deaths)
Lycoming County, 353 cases (20 deaths)
Columbia County, 444 cases (35 deaths)
Union County, 204 cases (2 deaths)
Montour County, 89 cases (3 deaths)
Snyder County, 85 cases (2 deaths)
