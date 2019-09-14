LEWISBURG — On Sunday, Oct. 6, the PA Department of Forestry, PennState Extension, and other Penn’s Woods stakeholders will sponsor “Walk in Penn’s Woods” hikes in counties throughout the state.
The walk in Union County will be held 1 to 3 p.m. at Dale’s Ridge Trail.
A board member of the Merrill Linn Conservancy, which holds a conservation easement that protects the Dale/Engle/Walker property and its trail, will talk about the history and conservation of the property. Jeff Osborne, Bald Eagle State Forest service forester, will lead the walk, sharing information about the property’s plants and discussing the identification of invasive plants, their impact on the environment, and treatment options.
Dale’s Ridge Trail, located at 1471 Strawbridge Road, west of Lewisburg, is two-miles long with slight to moderate inclines and two vistas. Hikers will find interesting and contrasting land covers with great diversity of tree and other plant species. Some areas along the trail may be slippery, muddy, or have rock or roots protruding from the ground. The walk is not wheelchair or stroller friendly. People-friendly pets on leashes are allowed; owners must clean up after their pets.
For hikes in other counties on this date: https://sites.psu.edu/walkinpennswoods/where-are-the-walks-happening/.
