LEWISBURG — PennDOT hoped fly ash pools along the original route of the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) would settle.
So noted Matt Beck, PennDOT District 3-0 assistant plans engineer, who addressed members of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at Country Cupboard.
Beck’s response was to an audience question about the fly ash which was pumped to pools when a nearby power station burned coal to generate electricity.
“As we had worked through the first decade of the project we knew the (fly ash) were there,” Beck said. “There was support from the public and environmental agencies to build a highway on the ash basins to avoid impacts of other developed areas.”
Beck said the preliminary studies for the CSVT were done shortly after the ash basins closed. It was hoped the pools would stabilize and provide a suitable footing for the highway. The final design was delayed and during that time engineers saw the water level in the basins had not dropped. Rerouting the roadway was thus deemed necessary.
The changes to the original alignment of the southern section required public hearings and formal environmental documentation. Beck said the Federal Highway Administration issued a finding of “no significant impact” this year clearing the way for things to proceed.
Beck added that the northern section of the $865 million thruway would be completed in 2022 with the southern section completed about five years later. About $630 million in state money was credited for completion of the project, which was taken off the shelf in 2013 after passage of Act 89. Federal money for Appalachian development was credited for much of the remainder.
Beck also explained that there would be economic benefits associated with the thruway. A construction period such as the CSVT, he estimated, creates some 12,000 jobs for each $500 million spent. Construction, support and service industries were the big beneficiaries. Once complete, lower cost of moving people and goods was cited as a benefit. Reduced congestion will encourage economic growth, Beck said, but added that it was the responsibility of local municipalities to manage growth.
The agency was complimented for opening the northern section and bridge ahead of the southern section about the Route 11/15 strip. Beck said the Route 147 designation would be added to Route 15 from the CSVT to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and to the east during the period after the norther section opens.
Once the bypass is complete in 2027, the Shamokin Dam strip will be known as Route 11, Business Route 15.
