BRIAR CREEK — A resurfacing project on Route 11 continues in Scott Township and Briar Creek, Columbia County.
On Monday, Aug. 3, contractor HRI Inc. will continue paving on Route 11 as part of a resurfacing project, from east of the intersection with Edgar Avenue to 150-feet west of the intersection with Commerce Avenue. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, final paving for Route 8006 will begin.
Traffic will be controlled by single lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 eastbound should expect the driving lane to be closed from mile marker 241B to mile marker 242 while work is being performed.
Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
