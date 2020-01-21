Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Chelsea L. Bethge to Michael J. Oley, property in Ralpho Township, $140,000.
• Jason L. Brokenshire and Tracy C. Brokenshire to Tracey C. Brokenshire, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Dolores Copelliti estate and Christine Shannon administratrix to Bridget S. Keels, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• Brian D. Pedrick, Donna M. Pedrick, William R. Pedrick, Ann M. Pedrick, Seth D. Gehman and Rosalyn J. Gehman to Ed Lee Blakely Jr., property in East Cameron Township, $41,900.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Matthew Taylor to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Coal Township, $3,008.07.
• Dean E. Paul and Cynthia A. Paul to Uniq Capital Group LLC, property in Sunbury, $162,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Roy S. Rapp and Alexus L. Rapp to Newrz LLC and Shellpoint Mortage Servicing, property in Shamokin, $1,348.44.
• Raymond Primerano, Victoria Primerano and Bryan Primerano to Darlene A. Scandle, property in Shamokin, $77,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, John L. Corbacio and Catherine Allen to DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $2,177.73.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Thomas G. Urbanowicz Jr. to BWH Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert Santore to BWH Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Harry W. Reigle to BWH Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Carla Backes to BWH Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Ceraso Family Partnership III LLC to BWH Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Marie E. Fuller and Daniel J. McElwee to BWH Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Judith R. Runkel to BWH Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John Muldor Jr. and Jennifer Brown to Amanda Gaut, property in Shamokin, $2,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Vincent J. Paczkoskie and Brenadine B. Paczkoskie to Amanda Gaut, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Angel Manuel De Jesus to Roy Malfarina, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Apartments and Acquisitions Limited Partnership to David Grahm, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Albert C. Mench III to David Graham, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Peter Lubeski, Margaret Lupeski and John Link to Yumkia Graham, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Conduit Estate LLC to Yumkia Graham, property in Mount Carmel.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Xian Ho Chung to Gregory Berezovske, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Jose Chimelis, property in Coal Township, $7,000.
• Ronald E. Ryan and Joan A. Ryan to Michael S. Venna, property in Mount Carmel, $2,500.
• Nathan Will to Amber D. Will and Nathan M. Jones, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Kristen M. Knouse to Erica L. Glammon and Domair H. Anderson, property in Sunbury, $96,500.
• Holly Long and Holly Hans to Yedid Management Group LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jason E. Bossler and Nicole M. Bossler to Nicole M. Bossler, property in Point Township, $1.
• Steven M. Servose to Colleen Chapman and James Thomas Johnson Jr., property in Ralpho Township, $140,000.
• Gay P. Stroh trustee, Samuel E. Stroh trustee and John Dixon Ferster to Sheila Evans Evans, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Richard E. Romig and Debra A. Romig to Raymond L. Weiland Jr. and Virginia L. Engle, property in Sunbury, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
• 3:46 p.m. Thursday along Route 104 at Flint Valley Road, Perry Township.
A 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Leanna A. Nipple, 42, of Selinsgrove, was stopped at the intersection, then proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a southbound 2011 Dodge Caliber driven by Patricia J. Barowski, 79, of Liverpool, and then struck a stationary 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jason C. Wray, 37, of Beavertown, troopers noted. The Dodge was forced off the south shoulder, down an embankment and struck several stacked garage doors. Each driver was belted and no injuries were noted. Nipple will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:34 a.m. Saturday along North Susquehanna Trail at Lori Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Toyota Prius driven by Regina E. Gray, 53, of Buffalo, N.Y., was traveling north when it struck a curb, then struck a northbound 2008 Ford Edge driven by Stanley E. Welling, 73, of Sarasota, Fla. The Ford had slowed to make a right turn, it was added. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Gray will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:02 p.m. Thursday along North Susquehanna Trail at Airport Road, Monroe Township.
A 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Michael A. Whalen, 57, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north when it went through a red light at the intersection and struck a turning 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by James R. Rankin, 47, of Selinsgrove, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Whalen will be cited with traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:24 p.m. Saturday along Route 15 north, west of Line Road No. 2, Monroe Township.
A northbound 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Flor J. Figueroa, 27, of Lewisburg, went across the right lane, left the roadway and struck an embankment, troopers noted. Environmental-related factors contributed to the crash, it was noted. Figueroa was belted and was not injured.
Assault
• 8:38 p.m. Thursday along Line Road, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a reported altercation. Victims were reported to be two men, ages 39, one from Selinsgrove, the other from Stillwater. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 4:50 p.m. Friday along Route 15 north and Lupine Lane, Monroe Township.
A possible harassment was reported to state police, however the victim, a 41-year-old Selinsgrove man, refused to cooperate.
Disorderly conduct
• 2:51 p.m. Jan. 13 at 440 White Top Road, Washington Township.
Todd Hackenberg, 49, of Middleburg, was cited for failing to properly secure fences, which allowed cows to cause a traffic hazard, according to state police.
Forgery
• 9 p.m. Friday at CVS, 1000 N. Market St., Penn Township.
An unidentifield male attempted to pass three counterfeit $100 bills, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from building
• Between Aug. 17 and Jan. 4 at 2490 Main St., Union Township.
Troopers were contacted about a .22-caliber pistol being stolen from Nicholas Tressler, 40, of Port Trevorton. Also stolen: A Blackhawk holster with trigger guard valued at $35. The pistol was valued at $300 and is a Sig Sauer Model 1911 semi-automatic.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:32 a.m. Dec. 17 along Saint Michaels Road, Lewis Township.
A 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Timothy S. Holmes, 53, of Cogan Station, was traveling south when it struck an embankment and became disabled, troopers reported. Holmes was not injured. His passenger, Nico Scott, 50, of Cogan Station, was not belted and sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers reported. Holmes was cited with duty to give information and render aid.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:01 p.m. Saturday along School Street, north of Route 220 south, Woodward Townshiop.
Troopers said a 2012 Volkswagen Passat driven by Haley R. Rickard, 32, of Williamsport, attempted a right turn from the southbound lane of Route 220, when the vehicle went out of control, slid across the travel lanes of School Street and struck an embankment. Rickard was belted and was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, troopers noted. Rickard will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:35 p.m. Nov. 22 along Route 15 south near the Trout Run exit, Lewis Township.
A 2019 Buick Enclave driven by Gary K. Conderman, 81, of Rochester, N.Y., was traveling south in a curve when it struck a guiderail, left the roadway and stopped at a curb, troopers reported. Speed played a factor and Conderman will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, it was noted. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 6 p.m. Wednesday at Weis Markets, 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said an unknown female was observed through surveillance with the wallet of Betty Fairfax, 65, of Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.