LEWISBURG — A Boy Scout’s rerouting of part of the Dale’s Ridge Trail (DRT) opened Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.
Boy Scout Ryan Gilmore recently completed a new trail section of more than 700 feet as his Eagle Scout project. The work included clearing brush, cutting roots, cutting branches and occasionally moving earth.
Gilmore’s project, done with the cooperation of the Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, will keep foot traffic away from a steep, rocky section prone to erosion and slipping.
“I’ve been hiking the Dale’s Ridge Trail ever since I moved to Lewisburg 12 years ago,” he observed. “It’s always been a great day hike whether it was a summer afternoon or a snowy morning.”
Gilmore, of Troop 538, said he admired the well-kept trail on the Dale Engle Walker House property. He was inspired to pursue a maintenance project because it combined his personal connection with the trail with his passion for trail-building.
“One of the major maintenance needs the Merrill Linn Conservancy had identified was fixing a steep and often slippery section with the trail,” Gilmore said. “My project was to replace this section with a longer, more gradual switchback.”
Gilmore said the planned route took usability and sustainability into account. Clearing of branches, vines, roots and doing ground work were done at the start. He estimated about 100 person/hours went into the project.
There were some unexpected twists.
“When I started planning it to get it approved, I had in mind three or four long workdays with more than 10 people working all along the trail,” Gilmore said. “Instead, I had to plan socially-distanced workdays with disinfected pools and separated trail sections.”
Gilmore said the Eagle Scout project taught him lessons about trail-building, leadership, communication and treatment for poison ivy.
Geoff Goodenow, of the conservancy, also said a few words prior to a ribbon cutting.
Goodenow noted that the 137-acre Dale Engle Walker property was the first property protected by the Merrill Linn Conservancy under a conservation easement. He cited Charlie and Rosemary Walker for protecting the property as farmland, riparian buffer and mature forest.
“One of the things they were really enthusiastic about was having this property open to the general public for their pleasure and education,” Goodenow said. “Not every conservation easement we do on various properties has a trail. But the Walkers wanted that.”
Goodenow said the Dale’s Ridge Trail has been popular since its opening, and has been getting more use since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. He said the section redone by Gilmore was a somewhat dangerous before his improvements. It will be covered with brush and allowed to grow over.
Gilmore, a Lewisburg Area High School junior, acknowledged the help of fellow scout Ryan Shabahang. They were under the guidance of Goodenow, Merrill Linn Conservancy coordinator and beneficiary of the Scout project.
