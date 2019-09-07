TURBOTVILLE — In an effort to strengthen its list of substitutes, and to fill vacant positions, the Warrior Run School District will be hosting a job fair.
The fair will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the middle school cafeteria, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville.
The district is looking to fill paraprofessional, custodial and food service positions. Murray Transportation, the district’s bussing contractor, is looking to fill driver positions.
Substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, food service workers and custodians are also needed.
Those attending should bring a driver’s license, resume and clearances. Interviews will be offered on site.
“We’re finding that through our traditional measures (of new employee recruitment)... we’re not gathering a large response,” Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said. “We thought we would try something different and hold a job fair.”
He said the district generally has paraprofessional openings throughout the year.
“We are not only looking to fill our paraprofessional listings but to also establish a robust substitute list as well,” Hack said. “Murray Transportation is always looking for new drivers, drivers to add to their sub list.”
He said the district is always looking to add to its list of potential substitute teachers.
“Over the last several years, we’ve seen a decline in the number of substitutes on our list,” Hack said. “That’s due to the number of individuals who are receiving full-time positions elsewhere.”
At the job fair, Hack said the district will have information available on the Guest Teacher Program operated through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). Through the program, individuals with bachelors degrees in fields other than education can become eligible to serve as substitute teachers.
“(CSIU) issues an annual permit that allows them to substitute in area school districts,” Hack said.
While some of the positions the district is looking to fill just required a high school diploma or GED, Hack said there are some qualifications required for other positions.
For example, bus drivers will need to have a CDL and substitute nurses will need at least a licensed practical nurse (LPN) degree.
“If someone is unable to make the job fair, they should reach out to the district office for more information,” Hack said. “We would be happy to talk to anyone who is unable to make it to the job fair.”
For more information on employment opportunities available within the Warrior Run School District, visit www.wrsd.org/employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.