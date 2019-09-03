LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of September.
Classes include:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Newborn Care: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 23 and 30, at Community Health and Wellness.
• T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Community Health and Wellness.
• Healthcare Provider CPR Class: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Community Health and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Staying Strong: 10:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 16, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Diabetes Education: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. The topic will be Sick Day Management.
• Safe at Home by Safe Sitters: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the REC (Regional Engagement Center), 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. Teaching safe habits to children in grades four through six.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Senior Strong: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Community Health and Wellness. The topic will be “In the Know: Aging and Staying in Your Home” with Brenda Buckles, client care coordinator, for Senior Helpers.
• Why Weight: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 25 to Oct. 30, in Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
