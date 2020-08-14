NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute administrators told students Thursday of plans to open next week on a hybrid schedule.
Jennifer Hain, SUN Area Technical Institute administrative director, said students would be assigned to an “A” group or a “B” group.
“A” group students will attend in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays. “B” group students will attend Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Fridays everyone will be online with teachers in the building,” Hain said. “(Teachers) will provide extra support and additional online teaching.”
Hain said they feel comfortable reporting the practices they have put in place to the state. She noted as long as students follow the required practices, they will be able to deliver the education they have been waiting for.
“We are going to do that for the next two weeks,” Hain said of the opening hybrid mode. “The board will come back and make another decision on how we are moving forward from there.”
Masks will be mandatory with face shields used during mask breaks. Face shields and masks will both be used in classes which are face-to-face such as health care, or where quarters are close. Open cosmetology classes and the Bistro were the only two areas which would not be in operation.
Hain said learning about safety amid the pandemic will help students prepare for conditions they may face in their careers.
Summer preparations included purchase of masks and hand sanitizer as well as planning for safe in-person activities.
“We are trying to keep a closed community,” Hain said. “So we can operate safely.”
Grants have been received to purchase a laptop computer or iPad for every student in the school. Internet hot spots for students without internet access at home will also be arranged. Software for each area of study was also bought.
Hain said challenges faced in 2020 included adapting to the ever-changing conditions stemming from coronavirus. She noted parents have been supportive as they know hands-on skills for essential careers can be learned at SUN Area Technical Institute.
