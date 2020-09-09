MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation Districts is urging the planting of cover crops when cash crops are not growing on farmers fields.
Cover crops armor the soil from the autumn rains, winter snows and spring showers. Cover crops also trap manure and fertilizer nutrients from leaching that would enter surface and ground waters.
Cover crops microbial life during times annual crop years. Legume cover crops supply nitrogen for the next crop. Other advantages include: Reduce soil compaction, building soil organic matter, and improving weed control.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations state that cover crops must be planted, at minimum, on portions of harvested corn silage and low residue fields 100 feet from any streams or waterbody.
For more information about cover crop selections, mixtures and rates, contact a reputable seed dealer, nearest Penn State Extension office, the local USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office or your county conservation district office.
