LEWISBURG — The new Girl Scout cookie unveiled Tuesday was not only tasty but also inspirational.
Lemon-Ups, introduced for 2020, were baked with words of support for scouts and others.
“It is a crispy lemon cookie with a sweet glaze,” said Shawna Meiser, senior regional director for Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania Council. “It has an inspirational message on each one, like ‘I am bold, I am strong,’ which reflects the values of the Girl Scouts in promoting courage, confidence and character.”
Cookie sales also help teach the five skills for success, including goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills. Badges can be earned with each of the skills.
Meiser said Lemon-Ups were the first Girl Scout cookie with a message. Samples were offered at various sites through central and eastern Pennsylvania. Sites included the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania office on the West Branch Highway, Lewisburg.
However, Lemon-Ups and other Girl Scout cookies were not set to be sold by individual troops until Thursday, Jan. 16.
“You’ll start seeing cookie booths pop up in March,” Meiser added. “They are in front of stores, businesses, organizations or at events.”
Booths are run by kindergartners through high school students and are led by volunteers.
Rebecca Shaffer, volunteer said she started as a Daisy scout, then progressed through the levels to earn a Gold Award. She is now a lifetime member and works with volunteers in Montour, Columbia and Northumberland counties.
Caroline Ross, community intiatives coordinator, noted she ran the Girls Beyond Bars program. The grant-funded program gathers girls who’s mothers are incarcerated and helps them.
“We are able to engage those girls in traditional Girl Scout programming,” Ross said. “We also have an added level of relationship building and emotional development.”
Ross said the program has been permitted to visit SCI Muncy where they have done mom/daughter programming.
“We are really trying to break that cycle of recidivism,” Ross added. “Children who have an incarcerated parent are more than 50% more likely to engage in the system themselves.”
Ross said Girl Scouts were doing what they could to get approval from the Department of Corrections and SCI Muncy to set up a “pop up booth” run by incarcerated moms. It would serve officers and inmates in addition to incarcerated moms.
