HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed that there are 473 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 68,186.
Locally, Northumberland County added four cases and is up to 174 cases, Lycoming County added two to 160 and Union added one to 54. Columbia (344) had one case taken from its count, which now stands at 343. Snyder (38) and Montour (50) remained level.
There are 5,139 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths.
Only Columbia County showed an additional death. It stands at 30 total.
There are 549 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases, the state reported. There are 334,928 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,690 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,471 cases among employees, for a total of 17,161 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,379 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 5,140 of our total cases are in health care workers.
