MIFFLINBURG — R.B. Winter State Park is one of 39 state parks which will host the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) annual New Year’s Day hikes, part of America’s State Parks First Day Hike initiative.
Hikes Wednesday are free and guided. The R.B. Winter State Park hike will begin at noon at the Route 192 parking area by the dam.
“This is DCNR’s largest offering of hikes to date: A total of 45 hikes designed to remind people our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, including winter,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “They are a great way to make a resolution to enjoy nature and get more exercise.”
The following Pennsylvania state park facilities are participating during daylight hours on Wednesday:
Bald Eagle, Beltzville, Black Moshannon, Blue Knob, Caledonia, Canoe Creek, Codorus, Colonel Denning, Cook Forest, Cowans Gap, Delaware Canal, Gifford Pinchot, Greenwood Furnace, Hills Creek, Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, Jennings Environmental Education Center, Keystone, Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, Kinzua Bridge, Lackawanna, Laurel Hill, Lehigh Gorge, Little Buffalo, Lyman Run, Marsh Creek, Moraine, Nescopeck, Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, Ohiopyle, Parker Dam, Pine Grove Furnace, Prince Gallitzin, Pymatuning, Racoon Creek, R.B. Winter, Shawnee, Sinnemahoning, and Trough Creek.
Presque Isle State Park is planning an easy-going New Year’s Eve or “Last Night” hike for those who wish to ring in the New Year while hiking. A mid-hike celebration is planned in an area offering full view of Presque Isle Bay and the Erie skyline. Spanning not more than three miles, this hike will begin at 11 p.m. and end 12:30 a.m.
Pennsylvania state park staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles, but can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.
“Last year, we hosted over 800 participants who hiked almost 1,900 miles throughout Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “Whether you’re staying close to home or traveling, join us at one of Pennsylvania’s state parks on New Year’s Day.”
Organized by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks, all 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.
“America’s state parks are stunning year-round, but there’s nothing quite like a First Day Hike to really take in the great outdoors and kick off the New Year in a healthy way” said National Association of State Park Directors President Linda Lanterman. “On Jan. 1, grab your family and friends, lace up those boots and seek out a new adventure at a state park. Friendly staff and spectacular views will surely be waiting for you.”
A complete listing of Pennsylvania’s First Day Hikes, including hike starting times, durations, and type terrain to be traveled, can be found at Pennsylvania First Day Hikes.
Hikers are invited to share their experience on social media using #FirstDayHikePA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.