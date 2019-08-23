Academic East opens at Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — Academic East, the new home for the Bucknell University College of Engineering and Department of Education, will be teeming with activity within the week.
Pat Mather, College of Engineering dean, said they found that their older facilities were no longer able to house what an education in engineering has become. They were “space restricted,” or simply too small for hands-on education.
“We found that in Dana (Engineering) and Breakiron (Building) we were cramped and bumping elbows,” Mather said. “That would tend to force us to do things in the classroom that were fairly traditional, like a lecture format for doing our research.”
The square footage has doubled, Mather said, which “liberates” faculty to adopt the best ways to instruct about the physical world and making new things.
Project spaces include a Senior Design Project area, which will be used by students involved in sponsored corporate research. Spaces brainstorm or quickly do lab work were also part of the design.
Administrators said that while first year students were impressed by the 78,000 square foot complex, returning students and staff were absolutely floored by it. They recalled the facilities used before, which were apparently not ideal.
The pairing of education and engineering schools may seem unusual, noted Lori Smolleck, an associate professor of education. But for teaching future science educators the collaboration will help them keep up with technology and the ways education now happens in a classroom.
“The lab I have is phenomenal,” Smolleck said. “The students coming back are just amazed at what we are going to be able to do in there. Students who have taken the course ask if (they) can come back and take it again in this space.”
Smolleck said she does not lecture, but sets up situations where the students ask pertinent questions and come to moments of understanding more on their own.
Amy Smalt, facilities campus planner, noted Academic East was the sixth building on campus to be certified LEED (Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design) Gold for energy efficiency and sustainability.
The $37.9 million project was financed by donations and bonds issued by the Union County Higher Education Facility Financing Authority (UCHEFFA). Its opening will allow improvement of the previous facilities used for engineering and education.
