HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) will be holding a Telephone Town Hall event from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday to discuss a number of state-related issues.
The format will allow community members to participate in a discussion on state issues without the need to travel throughout the region. Participants may ask questions or simply remain on their phone line to listen to the conversation.
Residents can sign up for the event in advance by visiting www.senatorgeneyaw.com.
The event will also feature a live audio stream page that allows smartphone, tablet and computer users to listen in and submit questions for the senator online.
A link to the live audio stream will be available at www.senatorgeneyaw.com/tele-town-hall/ immediately prior to the event.
Yaw said more than 40,000 households across five counties will be contacted the day of the event to participate in the discussion.
“I look forward to hearing from residents throughout our region and having a constructive dialogue on the issues that matter most,” said Yaw. “Whether you want to ask a question or just listen to the discussion, I hope residents will participate.”
For more information, call Yaw’s office toll-free at 800-443-5772.
