MIFFLINBURG — Organizers of the Mifflinburg Pumpkin Festival envisioned pumpkin races as something akin to the well-known Pinewood Derby, except with pumpkins rather than model cars.
The Mifflinburg Pumpkin Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the rear of 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg. Family fun with games and crafts will accompany the pumpkin races and pumpkin decorating contests.
There is no charge for any activity though nonprofit organizations including the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Good Time 4-H Club will have foods and refreshments available for sale.
David Cooney, Mifflinburg mayor, took credit for thinking of the fall event and received approval from borough council. Prizes were donated and included gift cards, clothing, hats and craft items.
The pumpkin races will include heats of two in which the winner will advance to the next round. The fastest pumpkin and the one which travels the lngest distance will also recieve prizes.
Cooney added that decorated or undecorated whole pumpkins were fine to race down the chute and hill. Carved pumpkins could probably not survive the trip down the hill.
Jeff Reber and family have helped out with the festival by taking care of a food stand and offering crafts and games. Reber and Cooney set up a checkered flag banner and tested the slide for the pumpkin races late in the week.
Cooney also commended the Mifflinburg Assembly of God for letting its hill and parking lot be used for the festival.
