HARRISBURG — State data showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 21 over six area counties, though no new deaths were reported.
Confirmed new cases rose by six in Northumberland, Lycoming and Columbia counties, one in Snyder County and two in Union County.
Statewide, 426 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total since March to 129,474. One new death was reported, bringing the total since March to 7,579.
Confirmed local cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 584 cases (24 deaths)
• Union County, 344 cases (4 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 458 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 496 cases (35 deaths)
• Snyder County, 121 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 107 cases (3 deaths)
Cases by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County (Milton 189, Sunbury 174, Northumberland 38, Muncy area 35, Watsontown 31, Shamokin 27, Coal Township 23, Mount Carmel 22, Herndon 22, Dornsife 12, Kulpmont 11, Turbotville 9, Dalmatia 8, Paxinos 5)
• Union County (Lewisburg 179, Allenwood 52, Mifflinburg 34, New Columbia 21, Winfield area 10, Millmont 8)
• Lycoming County (Williamsport 178, Jersey Shore 115, Muncy area 35, South Williamsport 29, Hughesville 17, Montgomery 13, Cogan Station 12)
• Columbia County (Berwick 216, Bloomsburg 166, Orangeville 60, Catawissa 21, Millville 12, Benton 11)
• Snyder County (Selinsgrove 47, Middleburg 22, McClure 12, Richfield 10, Beavertown 8, Mount Pleasant Mills 7, Port Trevorton 5)
• Montour County (Danville 89, Turbotville area 9)
