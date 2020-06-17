MILTON — What’s being classified as historically low interest rates will result in the Milton Area School District saving $2 million over the terms of a nearly $10 million bond issuance approved by the board in February.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink said during Tuesday’s Milton Area School District School board meeting, held online via Zoom, that the district closed May 27 on the $9.95 million bond issuance.
According to Fink, the district secured a 2.199% interest rate on the bonds, which was less than anticipated due to “historically low” interest rates. He said that rate will result in the district having to pay back less in interest than had been initially projected.
“The district will save a little over $2 million over the life of the borrowing,” Fink said.
In August, the board approved a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School. The project will focus on replacing the doors, floors, walls and windows in the building. Upgrades to the HVAC system will also be made, and a new sprinkler system will be installed.
The board in November approved a $12 million project to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school.
Previously, the district approved borrowing $6 million for the projects. The district has also restructured existing debt, and could borrow additional funds next year.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the board on Tuesday approved a Resocialization of Sports Recommendation Plan. The plan features a comprehensive outline of procedures which the district must follow in order to restart, and continue holding, athletic practices.
Athletic Director Rod Harris said the plan is 12 pages long and was established based on guidelines provided by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA).
He noted during the meeting that the guidelines include health screenings — including temperature checks — which must be completed prior to each athletic practice.
Harris said the guidelines can change at any time, based on recommendations from the state. He planned a mandatory meeting with coaches this week to outline the guidelines.
A second meeting will be scheduled for coaches unable to attend the initial meeting, and Harris noted that all coaches must have a face-to-face meeting with him about the guidelines before they are allowed to start coaching.
Based on recommendations by board members Kevin Fry and Brett Hosterman during the meeting, Harris said he will also craft a document which coaches must sign to signify they will follow the plan.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the board will have to approve a 72-point plan outlining other procedures the district will have to follow in order to restart the school year. Administrators will be developing that plan in the coming weeks, based on state guidelines.
Numerous fall athletic coaching positions were approved during the meeting. They include: Phil Davis, head football, $7,473; Matthew Wenrich, head junior varsity football, $4,883; Curt Zettlemoyer, assistant junior varsity football, $4,300; Josh Bradley, assistant junior varsity football, $2,150; Joe Stahley, assistant junior varsity football, $2,150; Travis Krall, assistant junior varsity football, $4,300; Chuck Mitch, head middle school football, $2,065; Chad Lytle, head middle school football, $2,065; Nate Minium, middle school assistant football, $1,479.50; Glenn Pfleegor, middle school assistant football, $2,959; Brady Chappell, middle school assistant football, $2,959; Jo Ann Chaapel, game manager, $5,027; Mike Mertz, strength/conditioning, $4,130; Maggie Gola, head field hockey, $5,364; Alicia Ditty, junior varsity field hockey, $2,150; Brandee Krall, junior varsity field hockey, $2,150; Jonathan Dick, head cross country, $5,364; Janna Bond, assistant cross country, $4,300; Heather Welsh, assistant cross country, $4,300; Mattison Ishman, junior high cross country, $2,959; Eric Yoder, head boys soccer, $5,364; Brett Ballo, assistant boys soccer, $4,300; Rod Harris, head girls soccer, $5,364; Earl Pursel, assistant girls soccer, $2,150; Jenny Counsil, head girls tennis, $4,300; Kristen Dolan, eighth-grade girls basketball, $4,130; Duan Sweigard, seventh-grade girls basketball, $4,130; Traci Ferguson, head cheerleading, $7,473; and Jennifer Waltman, Leighanne Crawford and Stachen Minium, assistant cheerleading, $3,145 each.
In other business, the board approved:
• The retirement of Kay Porschet, Transportation supervisor, effective July 31, 11 years with the district.
• Hiring Heather Olson, of Corry, to serve as a middle and high school art teacher, at a salary of $61,700.
• The following donations: Dorina Young, $50, for the Panther Pantry; RL Zimmerman, Well Drilling and Pumps, $50, for the Panther Pantry; United Way, coloring books and school supplies; Actuate, N.Y., masks and hand sanitizer; Service Electric, WiFi; YMCA, free dinners; Milton Area School District staff, graduation planning, setup and tear down; Milton Police Department, graduation security; Jess Hepler, graduation fireworks; Ron Aunkst and Brett Hosterman, graduation photos; Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps, flower boxes; Trevor Polly Studio and Norm Jones Media, virtual graduation video; Montour Area Recreation Commission, inflatable graduation finish line balloon; Milton Ministerium, baccalaureate service; Coup Agency, Charelen’s Petal Talk and Heritage Printing and Design, graduation flowers; Fort Muncy Nursery, stage plants; Members of the Class of 2020, Food Service Account Balance; Hosterman Photography, graphic design work, track signs and senior portrait banners; Sharon Craig, Milton Bridge Flights, $100; and administrators, Milton Area School District outstanding meal accounts.
Peyton Felix, a fifth-grade student at White Deer Elementary School, was named June Citizen of the Month.
Jill Dunkle, middle school secretary to the principal, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
It was announced that Tuesday’s meeting will be the final board meeting held via Zoom. In-person meetings will resume with the meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in the high school library.
