Geisinger establishes contact tracing program

DANVILLE — A classic medical technique is being adopted for the first time by the Geisinger Health System in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Dr. Keith Boell, Geisinger's chief quality officer of population initiatives, describes the health system's contact tracing program as being "an old technique used by health people for diseases that spread from person to person."
"We, traditionally, have not done contact tracing in the past (at Geisinger)," Boell said. "Other public health companies have. We are learning how to do it. The state has guidelines, as does the Centers for Disease Control."
The purpose of the program is to slow, and possibly stop, the spread of coronavirus.
"When somebody tests positive, within Geisinger, of coronavirus... we call the person who was positive, we let them know they were positive, make sure they are doing OK," Boell explained.
"We ask them who they have been in close contact with," he continued. "We reach out to all the people they identify. We let them know they may have been exposed to coronavirus."
Boell stressed that those who are contacted are not told who the person was that has tested positive for the virus.
"One of the things we do is, we emphasize we are going to protect their identity," he said. "We take their protected health information very seriously."
Those who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive for coronavirus are told to self isolate for 14 days. They are told to contact health professionals if they become ill.
When asking the person who tested positive who they may have come in contact with, Boell said Geisinger follows Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines.
The patient is asked to name anyone whom they have shared a household or workspace with within two days of becoming ill. They are also asked to name anyone whom they were within six feet of for more than 10 minutes, anyone they provide care for or whom they may have sat within two seats of on an airplane.
According to Boell, patients are not asked if they know how they contracted the virus. However, patients sometimes volunteer that information.
He also noted that individuals who are asked to self isolate are being called by members of Geisinger's research team.
"Most of them work from home, in the current environment," Boell said, of the individuals making the calls. "They have a script they follow."
He said contact tracing is not an area of current research for Geisinger. However, he noted how impressed he's been with how quickly the program has come together.
"We started talking about it in the last two weeks," Boell said. "It went from concept to reality in a very quick period of time.
"We've had a program where we call the patients who are positive (for coronavirus) for about a month," he continued. "Prior to everything with coronavirus, I had not heard the word contact tracing within Geisinger."
Boell praised everyone who has been involved with the program.
"It's been amazing being part of Geisinger," he said. "We are blessed with many wonderful, really intelligent people. Everybody is super motivated to help our community, our patients."
