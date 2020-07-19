Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia, Northumberland County and Montour counties are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
Jerusalem artichokes are part of a familiar family of flowers we have grown to love and continue to plant. The Helianthus Family, specifically Helianthus tuberosus. If you are not familiar with this grouping of flowers, our common “Sun Flower” is part of this family.
There are many varieties of the helianthus family. The annual sunflower and many varieties of the perennial sunflower.
What I like about the perennial sunflowers, they give us many weeks of beautiful blooms, and the Jerusalem is no exception. Perennial sunflowers give us flowers when there is not much in bloom at the end of the summer.
The Jerusalem artichoke is known too many as “sunchokes”. Yes, these are a distant relative to the many layered globe artichoke we see in the produce section of our grocery stores. Other than being distant cousins, their taste is very different. These fine plants are native to North America, not the Middle East. Once settlers found how great this plant was, the plant was introduced to Europe and is enjoyed today.
I enjoy some of the common artichokes in my salads or as a hot vegetable side, but the Jerusalem artichoke has its own distinct taste. It tastes like a potato.
The Jerusalem artichoke provides us with two benefits. Beautiful late flowers on 3 to 4 foot stems, and after our first frost, you can dig up the roots (tubers) and make yourself a great meal. These root crops (Jerusalem Artichokes) are a tasty potato like dish. You can prepare them in the many ways your prepare potatoes. Jerusalem artichokes are much less starchy than regular potatoes, so I would experiment a few times until you find the taste you like. Some people say the Jerusalem Artichoke has a nuttier and sweeter taste than our potatoes.
Jerusalem Artichokes are very easy to grow. You can purchase tubers or seed to plant. You can plant your tubers in the fall and please make sure there is at least one eye showing. If you are planting seeds in the spring, you must follow the same procedure as with any plants, after the danger of the first frost, when the ground starts warming up. I found that once I planted this fine plant, I never had to plant them again. Seems like I would miss a few tubers when I was digging, but never found this to be a problem. When I first started planting sunchokes, I planted them for their nice flowers at the end of the summer. The plant will grow tall so plant them in the back of your beds. If you space them out over your garden, you will have continuous blooms in many areas of your garden. This plant will add height your garden and you have many options for planting in front of this plant.
At the end of the season after the first frost, you can mulch the areas of these fine tubers to extend their season. Digging them up is also very easy. Just use a pitch fork and start your harvest. You do not have to dig every tuber, you can leave some in the ground for your next year’s enjoyment.
I think once you start using this plant, you will enjoy the many benefits Jerusalem Artichokes has to offer. Both beautiful flowers and tasty roots.
