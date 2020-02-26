LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital colleagues remembered the late Dr. John H. Persing with admiration and fondness.
Persing, 78, died Feb. 21 at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg. Persing served as a physician at the hospital from 1973 to his retirement last year.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO said she had known Persing for close to 30 years and learned a lot from him.
“He was a kind man. He had a great sense of humor,” Aucker said. “I would say for me Dr. Persing was the embodiment of Evangelical. He loved and cared for his patients and he cared for and about them in an extraordinary way.”
Aucker said the hospital would not be as strong and community minded as it is today without his service.
“He was the consummate professional,” Aucker added. “He always put the patient first.”
Aucker noted that Persing’s father was also a physician at Evangelical and his brother Amos was a dentist.
Dr. Todd Stefan, vascular surgeon and chief medical officer at Evangelical, said he knew Persing also for over 30 years. Stefan married Persing’s niece, the daughter of Amos, which was his reason for moving to Lewisburg.
“I was fortunate that John Persing was a physician at the hospital,” Stefan recalled. “I joined (John) Turner and (Jim) Morgan at that time.”
Stefan said Persing was helpful early on.
“He helped me learn the ropes with the medical physicians,” Stefan said. “When you are in training you learn a lot, but you don’t learn how you need to interact with the primary care physicians and work with them and gain their trust and learn what their needs are and how to take care of patients. He was just a mentor.”
Stefan called Persing “iconic” in the history of Evangelical and also noted the Persing family legacy.
Brian Wolfe, vice president of physician and clinic practice, was with Persing for about five years.
“My great memories of him was that he was personable and down to earth,” Wolfe said. “He was what I consider one of the traditionalists of medicine. Always took time his patients. He listened to their concerns and treated them according to what their conditions were.”
Wolfe said Persing was a great colleague thanks to his years of experience. Wolfe and others noted that Persing was also beloved by his patients.
Persing graduated from Warrior Run High School, then from Lycoming College in 1963 followed by Albany Medical School. His residency was at Geisinger Medical Center from 1968 to 1971, followed by 46 years of service to Evangelical Community Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.