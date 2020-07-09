LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet, RiverStage Community Theatre and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will present the second annual "Victorian Christmas in July" July 20-25, culminating in "A Victorian Fairy Garden Party" at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in downtown Lewisburg.
This year's celebration and fundraiser for "A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker" will have a pandemic twist, and will be known for this summer only as "Victorian Christmas in July and A Victorian Fairy Online Promenade."
While the scavenger hunt of last year will be repeated, the ornaments this year will be hidden in downtown participants' windows in order to maintain suggested social distancing. Rules are available on the LDP website, www.lewisburgpa.com.
While a Victorian Fairy Garden Party will once again take place — with dancers, musicians, Victorian games and treats — most of the public participation will on Facebook at "A Victorian Fairy Online Promenade."
RiverStage Board members will assist in creating the online spectacle, downtown merchants may decorate or otherwise join in the spirit of the day. There will be a low-key lawn party at the GreenSpace Center.
Strictly Ballet intends to perform The Nutcracker this December, but the format will be up in the air until closer to the date.
"A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker: Act 2, The Land
of Sweets," will debut Dec. 12. For more information, visit Strictly Ballet Arts on Facebook or Instagram.
For details about the Victorian Christmas in July scavenger hunt or other downtown Lewisburg summer activities, go to www.lewisburgpa.com.
