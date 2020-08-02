WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University is welcoming more than 500 students to campus as members of its new first-year class. The fall semester will begin Aug. 24.
Local students who will be part of the class include:
• Conner Anascavage, of Coal Township, a nursing major and recipient of a Blue and Gold Opportunity Grant.
• Matthew Bellis, of Coal Township, a nursing major and the recipient of a Provost Scholarship.
• Joshua Dombrowski, of Coal Township, will be a biochemistry major and a recipient of a Provost Scholarship.
• Samantha Ebersole, of Coal Township, an undeclared major and recipient of a Provost Scholarship.
• Samantha Ferguson, of Watsontown, a nursing major and recipient of a Provost Scholarship.
• Brett Hause, of Milton, a pharmacy major and recipient of a Provost Scholarship.
• Rachel Kern, of Milton, a musical theater major and recipient of a Trustee Scholarship.
• Malorie Linder, of Lewisburg, a neuroscience major and the recipient of a trustee scholarship.
• Marissa Pick, of Watsontown, a nursing major the recipient of a Provost Scholarship.
• Nevin Rauch, of New Columbia, a mechanical engineering major and the recipient of a Presidential Scholarship.
• Zachary Schaeffer, of Watsontown, a nursing major and is the recipient of a Provost Scholarship.
• Isibelle Sienkiewicz, of Coal Township, a pharmacy major and the recipient of a Presidential Scholarship.
• Hannah Stewart, of Lewisburg, a biology major and the recipient of a Provost Scholarship.
