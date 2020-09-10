MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District will hold workshops to show farmers, livestock owners and horse operations how to write their own manure management plans (MMPs).
Workshops will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Conservation District Office, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg. One will be held from 9 to noon, with the other to be held from 6 to 9 p.m.
Participants will leave the workshop with knowledge and information to complete a manure management plan that meets current PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations. MMPs are required by any person who raises or boards animals, produces or receives animal manure, regardless of animal type or number.
Due to the coronavirus, advanced registration is required, seating is limited, and social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced.
To register or for more information contact Barry Spangler at the conservation district.
