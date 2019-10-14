MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School announced its selection for the Students of the Month for September.
Teachers select students who are respectful hard-working and positive leaders in their classrooms. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club.
Third-grader Tyler Reiff is the son of Steve and Kelly Reiff. Tyler has two brothers and one sister and lives in Millmont. His favorite subject in school is physical education. He enjoys all kinds of sports, especially football. Tyler is involved in a local 4H club. When Tyler grows up, he would like to be a youth advisor.
Fourth-grader Fynlee Stahl is the son of Ryan and Jamie Stahl. Fynlee has one sister and two brothers, and they live in Mifflinburg. His favorite subject is gym. He enjoys watching his siblings play sports. When Fynlee grows up he would like to be a veterinarian.
Fifth-grader Cadence Yoder is the daughter of Adam and Lindsay Yoder. She has one brother. Cadence lives in Mifflinburg. Her favorite subjects in school include math and gym. Cadence enjoys watching basketball and also enjoys dance and art. Cadence would like to be a teacher when she grows up.
The Millmont West Union Area Lions Club is always looking for new members. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the of each month at Carriage Corner Restaurant, Mifflinburg. For more information, call 570–922–1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.