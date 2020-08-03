Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.