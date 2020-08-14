LAURELTON — The 41st Annual Union County West End Fair Junior Livestock Auction was held recently at the Union County West End Fair.
Seventy different area youth sold animals at the auction. A total of 158 lots containing 13 beef breed steers, 15 dairy breed feeder steers, 77 hogs, 24 lambs, 17 goats, eight rabbit meat pens, and one rabbit fryer was sold. The sale grossed over $131,800. Roger Lauver and Lori Hess donated their time and services as auctioneers at the youth sale. Preceding the auction, dinner for the returning livestock buyers was prepared and provided by the Milton FFA chapter.
The Grand Champion Market Steer was purchased by Carriage Corner Restaurant, of Mifflinburg. A bid of $4.25 per pound was accepted for the 1,195-pound steer owned by Gavin Herman. Herman is a member of the Good Time 4-H Club and is the son of Dez Ewing and Brandon Herman, of Beavertown. The 1,315-pound Reserve Champion Market Steer was owned by Garrett Franck, of Mifflinburg. Franck is a member of the Mifflinburg FFA and is the son of Josh and Barb Franck. His steer was purchased by S & H Logging for a bid of $2.50 a pound. Other steer buyers included Blaise Alexander Ford, JD Welding & Sandblasting, Josh Franck’s Trucking & Flag Car Service, MLG Services, Martin’s Steel, LLC, Moyer’s Drywall, Nittany Mountain Hardwoods, Sauers Haven Farm, and Walker’s Kennel.
The Champion Market Hog was purchased by the Coup Agency at $7.50 a pound. The 270-pound market hog was owned by Landen Metzger, of Mifflinburg. Metzger is a member of the Cowan Ag 4-H Club and is the son of Dirk and Lindsay Metzgar. Aiden Bomgardner was the owner of this year’s 271-pound Reserve Champion Market Hog. Insomniac Garage, of New Berlin, purchased the reserve champion for $4 a pound. A member of the Mifflinburg FFA, Bomgardner is the son of Daryl and Carrie Bomgardner, of Mifflinburg. Other swine buyers that supported the youth were: A.A. Shaffer Insurance, Accurate Auto Tops, Aurand Brothers, BS&B Repair, Blaise Alexander Ford, Blue Hill Farms, Bob’s Cycle Shop, Boop’s Family Hog Farm, Cargill, Criswell Ag Services, DMS Generator Repair Services, Dekalb Seeds, Diefenbach Construction, Fairfield Chevrolet, Fulton Bank, Geiser Enterprises, George Farms, Get and Go, Greg Hollebach, Hackenberg Apiaries, Hallmark Feeds, Harry’s Lawn & Garden Center, Hess’s Auctioneering, Hoover Tractor Inc., Imgrund Family Farm, Jessica Sheruda, Kenamond Construction, MLG Services, Mifflinburg Farmers Exchange, Mifflinburg Lumber & Building Supply, Myoptik, Nittany Mountain Hardwoods, Pik-Rite Inc., Platinum and Premiere Properties LLC, Roupp’s Funeral Home, S & H Logging, Sholley Agency Inc., Stoltzfus Grain, Susquehanna Community Bank, Sweigart’s Heating and Cooling, Thomas Carney, Troester Dairy, Ulrich’s Remodeling and Repair, S & S Logging, West End Logging, Willow Play Works, Windy Valley Poultry, Wintersteen Butchering, and Zeisloft Farm Equipment.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb was owned by Mifflinburg FFA member Justin Hook, of Lewisburg. The 147-pound Grand Champion Lamb was purchased by Dietrich Concrete for $6 per pound. Vanessa Moyer was the owner of the 147-pound Reserve Grand Champion which was purchased by Susquehanna Community Bank for $4.50 per pound. Vanessa is a member of the Cowan Ag 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Terra Parrish, of Watsontown, and Derek Moyer, of Mifflinburg. Buyers for the remaining lambs included: The Bomgardner Family, CH Waltz & Sons, GWJ Farms, Hallmark Feeds, Hook’s Suffolks, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, Norm’s Drywall, Pik Rite Inc., Rishel’s Custom Sawing & Tree Service, Stoltzfus Grain, State Rep. David Rowe, Stoltzfus Grain, Sunbury Animal Hospital, Susquehanna Community Bank, Switzer Run Farm, T-N-T Flag Cars, and West End Logging.
The Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen was owned by Jackson Kling, the son of Trent and Leah Kling and is a member of the Kelly-ites 4-H club. His 15.58-pound Grand Champion pen of rabbits was bought by Boop’s Sporting Goods for $50 a pound. The Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen weighing 13.09 pounds owned by Good Time 4-H Club member Bailee Lauver was purchased by Rodney Walter with DeKalb Seeds for $35 per pound. Lauver is the daughter of Matt and Pam Lauver, of New Berlin. The remaining rabbits were purchased by Elton Nolt, Harvey Martin Hay and Straw Sales, Kelly Ann Acres, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust,Muddy Creek Rabbitry, Stahls Construction, and Willow Play Works.
The Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Steer was sold by Cowan Ag 4-H Club member Brylee Hook, daughter of Brad and Tina Hook, of Mifflinburg. The 780-pound feeder was purchased by Apex Agronomics for $2.25 a pound. The reserve champion dairy feeder steer was owned by Mifflinburg FFA member Ethan Hauck, of New Berlin, son of John and Susan Hauck. The 604-pound feeder steer was purchased by Mifflinburg Bank & Trust for $2 a pound. Other dairy feeder steers were purchased by Hallmark Feeds, Get and Go, Koonsman & Kauffman, Matthew Ulrich, Passonetti Mechanical, Pik-Rite, Poor Valley Acres, Sholley Agency, and Willow Play Works.
The Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Vanessa Moyer. The 98-pound goat was purchased by the Bomgardner Family for $8 a pound. The 78-pound Reserve Champion Market Goat was sold by Milton FFA member Olivia Arnold, daughter of Randall and Joelle, of Milton, to Ted’s Transportation for $7.25 per pound. The remaining goats were sold to the BS&B Repair, Cowgirl Cheesecakes, Hallmark Feeds, Hess’s Auctioneering, Jeff Reber, Middleburg Auction, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, Moser Seed Agency, Rishel’s Custom Sawing & Tree Service, Showgirl Style, Stoltzfus Grain, Susquehanna Community Bank, TJ Martin Construction, Wanda Miller, and Zimmerman’s Concrete.
