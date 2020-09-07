TURBOTVILLE — Thus far in the 2020-2021 school year there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 among Warrior Run School District students or staff, according to Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack.
“At this point, we are very fortunate that we do not have any active cases among our students here at Warrior Run,” Hack said. “We have had some families who have traveled (out of state) and are voluntarily quarantining upon their return.”
He said students and staff alike have adapted “very well” to wearing masks throughout the school day.
“Our staff continues to implement safety measures, including temperature screens, at the start of the day and prior to lunch cycles, in an effort to detect any potential symptoms,” Hack said.
Having students back in the buildings has made all of the planning and preparations for the new school year worth the effort, he said.
“Our teachers and staff are going above and beyond to engage students in learning, while making them feel comfortable,” Hack said.
“No one was prepared for a pandemic and, as a result, teaching and learning looks different,” he continued. “However, we are doing our best to provide learning opportunities for all students while following CDC, DOH and PDE guidelines.”
Hack noted that balancing the needs of students learning in person with those taking classes synchronously online has been a challenge.
“Our teachers are working extremely hard to balance the needs of students learning in person and those learning online,” he said. “Students and parents have appreciated the opportunity to learn from our Warrior Run teachers in a remote fashion.”
He said the remote learning — for families which have selected that option — is requiring parents to take a more active role in their children’s education.
While it is challenging for teachers to plan their instruction methods in able to best reach both the in-person and synchronous learners, Hack said the district will be well prepared should it have to switch to a hybrid or entirely remote learning model.
He said any switch in instruction would be based on a state mandate or an increase in the number of local COVID-19 cases.
Hack also noted that the district is continuing to evaluate the way in which various extracurricular activities may be able to be carried out.
“At this point, we are still in active conversations with many of our extracurricular activities, such as the fall play and spring musical,” he said. “We are looking at other ways to allow students to engage (in the activities), and (we will continue to) monitor the situation over the next several weeks to see if those events will be allowed to happen.”
Hack said he’s thankful for the support the school community has given the district in recent weeks. He noted that it’s important for everyone to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on masking and social distancing.
“We know the level of community spread could potentially impact our ability to remain open,” Hack said. “We can do the best we can here, but we also need to make sure spread is mitigated.”
