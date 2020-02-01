Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the first of two spotlighting the issue of human trafficking, and how its impacts can be felt in Central Pa.
One of the biggest misconceptions when it comes to human trafficking is that it is not happening here in Central Pennsylvania. According to one local expert on the subject, it is.
“This is a $150 billion profit industry, worldwide,” said Heather Shnyder, education specialist for Transitions in Lewisburg.
With facilities in Lewisburg and Shamokin, Transitions provides advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse.
She said people in the area most often think of Route 15, stretching from Harrisburg to Williamsport, as a “pass-through” for human trafficking, not realizing the problem hits so close to home.
January was most recently designated by the Department of Homeland Security as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human trafficking is defined as a form of modern-day slavery. The official definition, “the crime occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts of soliciting labor or services against his/her will. Force, fraud or coercion need not be present if the individual engaging in commercial sex is under 18 years of age.”
Hotline statistics show that in 2018, the northern U.S. had some of the highest percentages of potential human trafficking reports in the nation. There also was a 25% uptick in human trafficking reports from 2017 to 2018.
While Transitions does work hard to inform the community about the subject, they also educate local medical facilities and first responders to promote awareness and what to look for in terms of human trafficking.
Chief Paul Yost, of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, said his department has worked closely with Transitions in establishing response protocol and training for its officers.
Although no numbers were cited, Yost did say officers have responded to reported suspicious activity that could be indicators of trafficking offenses.
The Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation has outlined some potential signs of human trafficking which can include excessive control or monitoring by a companion, financial dependence on someone else, physical injuries, STDs, tattoos or branding, isolation from family and friends, inappropriate clothing for age group, and confusion about whereabouts or time/date.
Shnyder said one of the biggest positive changes she has seen locally is the increase in education among the general public.
“People are more aware and educated. They have been able to step aside and realize that human slavery is not how TV shows sensationalize it,” she said.
Although often portrayed as young boys or girls being abducted, here in Central Pennsylania human trafficking has taken the form of families selling family members,” said Shnyder.
“There is value for them, they can make a lot of money. It is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises there is,” she said, adding that families in this situation often include addicted individuals and persons living in extreme poverty.
She said a lot of that selling takes place on the internet, mostly on underground websites. The profile of an average sex buyer? According to Shnyder, it is a white male, middle age, educated with a good job, married with children.
“It’s not what you would think,” she said.
Add to that the fact that the buyers and operators of the websites are very hard to catch.
“They easily allude the police,” she said, adding that they also have become masterminds on how to target and keep their victims in these traumatic situations.
“There’s a lot going on here. Drugs. A lot of girls feel they’ve done something to deserve this life. Or they have been made to feel they owe a boyfriend, lover or husband who has provided for them – bought them clothes, food, gave them a roof over their head. This is known as debt bondage.”
Shnyder recalled a seminar she attended, in Pennsylvania, where one woman recalled her account of how she got “in” with the people who trafficked her.
“No one knew I was being trafficked because I never went missing,” the woman told the educators in the room. She also said that she remained because she was threatened with harm to herself or others if she did not comply.
Shnyder said that is why she does what she does.
“It’s all about being a voice for the victims. When they feel like giving up, we don’t,” she said, stressing the importance of awareness and education. She also credited other area institutions for their work in preventing human trafficking.
Last year, Evangelical Community Hospital earned an Achievement Award from The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania for its outstanding effort to improve healthcare in the communities it serves. Evangelical’s entry, “Community Hospital Drives Awareness of Human Trafficking . . . A Roadmap to Success” was chosen for the Optimal Operations award.
According to Deanna Hollenbach, public relations manager for Evangelical Community Hospital, Pennsylvania has noted a marked increase in the report of human trafficking cases and is now ranked ninth in the nation with 199 cases reported.
“Statistics show that 88% or more of trafficking victims access healthcare,” she said, putting Evangelical on the frontlines of potentially encountering these victims.
The awareness program at the hospital involves training and development on prevention for all employees, the establishment of an on-call expert, and employee champions who were chosen to assist in identifying cases.
Evangelical Community Hospital’s Emergency Department is also the only hospital in a three-county area, and the first in Pennsylvania, to offer the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program. The SANE program focuses on patient care while at the same time making sure evidence is collected property to help further the victim’s chances of conviction of their offender, Hollenbach said.
On Saturday, April 4, Shnyder will be part of a TED Talk, TEDxWilliamsport, on the topic of rural commercial sexual exploitation of victims in Pennsylvania. The event will be held in the Pajama Factory Community Room, 1307 Park Ave., Williamsport.
Anyone interested in more information about human trafficking can contact their local police department, Transitions at 800-850-7948, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
