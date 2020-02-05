SUNBURY — Flood mitigation funding is available through the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority (LCFPA) for use within several municipalities in Northumberland County.
The availability of the funding was announced during Tuesday's Northumberland County commissioners meeting.
According to a press release issued during the meeting, the mitigation program exists to address possible adverse effects of a levee-raising project in a five county region, both upstream and downstream. The levee raising was completed several years ago.
Portions of the following counties are eligible to take advantage of the funding: Northumberland, Montour, Snyder, Columbia and Luzerne.
In Northumberland County, funding is available for projects in the following municipalities: Herndon, Northumberland, Point Township, Riverside, Rush Township, Sunbury and Upper Augusta Township.
"Eligible mitigation projects must be in the Agnes floodplain and/or the project is in response to flooding from the Susquehanna River or its back-water effects," the press release said. "Past projects have included home acquisitions, small-scale public works projects, flood proofing and hazard mitigation planning."
All submitted projects for consideration must be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers prior to any action being taken.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said applications must be submitted by the end of February.
"If no one applies, (funding) will go back into a pot somewhere," he said.
Anyone wishing to apply for the funding should contact the Northumberland County Commissioners Office at 570-988-4564.
The commissioners tabled a vote on the potential lease of county-owned land to the Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority (AOAA).
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said the AOAAA hopes to sign a 50-year lease agreement to take over an unspecified amount of land owned by the county in the area of the Northumberland County Jail.
Schiccatano said the motion was tabled as the commissioners need clarification on how much land the AOAAA hopes to lease, and where exactly it's located. He said the county owns about 500 acres in the area.
According to Schiccatano, the land adjoins the AOAAA property and would be developed into trails if the lease agreement is approved.
The commissioners approved a motion to allow the AOAAA to manage timber harvesting on land it leases from the county.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• Justin Skavery to serve on the Focus Central Pennsylvania Board of Directors.
• William Manges to fill a five-year term on the Northumberland/Montour Joint Airport Authority, ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Commissioner Joe Klebon to serve a four-year term on the Local Elected Officials Board, ending Dec. 31, 2023.
• The District Attorney's Office to lease a copy machine, from CSP Office Equipment, for $130.41 per month for 60 months. The Prothonotary's Office to lease a copy machine from CSP Office Equipment at a cost of $84.86 per month for 60 months.
• The following appointments and reappointments to the Northumberland County Affording Housing Fund Board: Tressa Downs, Ronald Lentini, Maryrose McCarthy, Edward Christiano, Thomas Diehl, Carmine Picarelli and Gale Zalar.
• Ron Marshall to fill the unexpired term, ending Dec. 31, of Anthony Fiorenza on the Northumberland County Planning Commission.
Tuesday's meeting lasted just 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.