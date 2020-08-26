WATSONTOWN — Upon learning a park bench which holds a deeply special meaning for her family had been vandalized, Diana Johnson was so upset she was unable to sleep for two days.
“We took a hit to the heart on this one,” Johnson said. “I literally did not sleep for two nights, I was so upset about the whole thing.”
The bench was dedicated in 2017 — near the Watsontown canal boat pavilion — in memory of Kevin Johnson, Diana’s husband of 38 years who passed away suddenly Feb. 25, 2016. He was 58.
Kevin Johnson grew up in Watsontown, was a 1976 graduate of the Warrior Run High School and was heavily involved with the Watsontown Lions Club.
After Johnson passed away, two of his friends — Chuck Burns and Tom Weaver — joined together to purchase a bench in his memory.
The bench featured two stars and was purchased from Elk Creek Dry Goods in Madisonburg. It also contained a plaque which read “In memory of Kevin Johnson. Two stars for a star.”
Diana Johnson said she and her family members were heartbroken to learn the bench was vandalized Aug. 11.
“The part that upset my entire family was they stole the plaque,” Johnson said. “My brother, my daughter and sister-in-law, they walked the entire river bank, thinking someone may have chucked it (in the river).”
The plaque was unable to be located.
“I can’t understand,” Johnson said. “What joy would they get out of this?”
One of the stars on the bench were broken, along with the bench’s seating area.
“I was in tears, my daughters were in tears,” Johnson said, of her family’s reaction upon learning the news of the vandalism. “It was something they felt proud of because their dad did so much in the community.”
She often heard from people who enjoyed sitting on the bench, looking at the river.
“I have people who will text me and say ‘I sat on Kevin’s bench today,’” Johnson said.
Since the vandalism, she said the bench has been removed. Burns took it to Elk Creek Dry Goods to see if it can be repaired, or if a new one must be built.
“At this point, we don’t know what the costs are going to be,” Johnson said. “It will be repaired or replaced.”
She said a number of community members have stepped forward and offered to help with the costs associated with repairing or replacing the bench.
“I hope they can catch who did it and make them pay full restitution,” Johnson said. “If they’re doing this in other places, spur of the moment, what’s the point?”
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said his department is actively investigating the incident.
“We’ve had some issues with vandalism in the park and in the bathrooms,” he said. “Both are currently under investigation.”
The vandalism has been limited to the area of the pavilion and park, Witherite said.
Anyone with information on the vandalism should contact the Watsontown Police Department at 570-538-2773.
At the time the bench was dedicated, Johnson said her husband enjoyed socializing with many in the community.
“He touched so many lives through all the various things he was involved with,” she said, in 2017. “It means the world that this (bench) is here and that this bench will always be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.