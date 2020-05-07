BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Department of Political Science handed out its end of the academic year awards.
Senior Noah Roux, of Watsontown, received both the Gloria Cohen-Dion Service Award and the Forensics Award.
The Cohen-Dion Service award is given in recognition of demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in the political science program. The award is named to honor the memory of Dr. Gloria Cohen-Dion who served Bloomsburg University for 20 years as a professor and department chair in the Department of Political Science.
The Forensics Award is given in recognition of outstanding leadership and accomplishments in speech, debate, and interpretation of literature on the BU forensics team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.