MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) will host the 15th annual Oktoberfest from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Carnival Grounds, 10770 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
MHRA plans new events to coincide with the 15-year anniversary.
Mayor David Cooney will tap the traditional firkin at 1 p.m. Friday to officially open the event. There will be music and German dancers in the afternoon and John Stevens’ Doubleshot will headline the evening from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the Schutzengiggles Oompah entertain from noon to 4 p.m. and new band, the Little German Band, from Millheim, will close the evening from 6 to 10.
The selection of beer has been expanded to ensure that there will be authentic German selections into the late hours of Saturday night. Traditional German beer will be on tap as well as craft brews and wines.
Besides the new glasses that were introduced last year, there is a limited-edition black and gold 15th anniversary ceramic stein for sale — available on a first-come basis. There will be several wristband/stein packages to choose from.
There is no admission fee for those who will not be drinking beer or wine. As there is every year, free birch beer is provided for designated drivers. You must be 21 years of age to purchase a drinking wristband and IDs are required. Credit cards are accepted. Parking is free and the grounds are ADA accessible.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will offer hayrides, 50/50 raffles, and the chicken plop bingo. Additionally, they will be selling German cookies, candy, nuts, sweatshirts and more. All proceeds go to saving the museum.
Game time on Saturday features the keg toss and mug lift and afterward, MHRA is organizing the inaugural Oktoberfest Corn Hole Tournament with help from the Good Time 4H Club. The keg toss will start at 12:30 p.m. followed by the mug lift at approximately 2:30. There are men’s and women’s divisions for both competitions. There is a $2 sign-up fee and sign ups can be done Saturday at souvenir window located at the ticket office.
The inaugural Oktoberfest Corn Hole Tournament will start with a kid’s tourney during the mug lift and the adult tournament will follow. Registration is $20 per team, single elimination and prizes will be awarded. To ensure a spot, teams are encouraged to pre-register online at mhra@dejazzd.com. Fees will be collected the day of the tourney.
There will be plenty of food including brats, potato cakes, schnitzel, burgers, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, hamburgers and hot dogs, fresh-cut fries, cheese, beef sticks, pizza, pretzels, breads, drunken cupcakes, funnel cakes, and more.
New this year, crafters, artisans and children’s activities, including face painting, are featured along with the cornhole tournament. Souvenirs will be plentiful.
Lastly, Penn Staters are encouraged to bring their ticket stub after the game to get a free extra beer ticket with the purchase of a wristband/mug combo.
Check the MHRA website at www.mifflinburgpa.org for more details including vendors, prices, times and more. Proceeds from this fundraising event benefit the Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association and ongoing efforts to maintain and preserve the historic 1806 Elias Center for the Performing Arts located, South Fifth Street, Mifflinburg. More information on the historic church and its restoration can be found on the website as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.