'Shakespearience' set for this weekend

LEWISBURG — The 20th anniversary season of the Gaspipe Theatre Company will not pass without a tribute to one of the world’s great playwrights.
Shakespearience, the best of Shakespeare, will be performed outdoors at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sunbury Amphitheater, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Library and 7 p.m. Sunday at Hufnagle Park Lewisburg. Rain locations are the Albright Center, Rockwell Center and GreenSpace Community Center, respectively. There is no charge for admission, but donations will be accepted.
The program is in memory of the late Denise Guinn-Bailey.
Andrew Shaffer explained great scenes, speeches and sonnets will be featured in the two-act compilation. Viewers will get snippets of Shakespeare tragedy, comedy and history.
Hamlet’s “to be or not to be” speech, along with the with the three witches from Macbeth and the stabbing of Julius Caeser are all in there. Pivotal monologues such as the St. Crispin’s Day speech, popularly called the “Band of Brothers Speech,” would also be included among many others.
Shaffer, Derek Scott and Ben Hartman were each directing portions as well as appearing. Shaffer noted Shakespearience could be a great introduction for young people, middle school age or older, to get familiar with the Bard of Avon.
The show opens with Rosie Freeze, as Jaques from “As You Like It,” addressing the audience with the reminder that “all the world is a stage.”
The first act also contains a block of famous Shakespearean villains including Aaron (Quentin Faison), Iago (Shaffer) and Lady Macbeth (Nikolette Jones). Jones, from Pennsdale, recently completed a Masters of Theatre at Villanova University.
Amy Straub sings Sonnet 29, one of many attributed to Shakespeare.
“I learned this particular version of one of the Shakespeare sonnets in honors choir from high school and I still remember it all,” Straub said. “They are obviously famous works and I said know how to sing one of these.”
Straub called the work an exercise in vocal range as the melodic structure follows the arc of the sonnet. She will perform without accompaniment, as well as appear with Hartman in a scene from “Much Ado About Nothing” and as one of the three witches from Macbeth.
Other cast members and some of their roles include Kendyll Hazard (Plebeian). Colby Bastian (Petruchio), Gary Jones (Baptista), Ellen McCormick (Gravedigger), Megan Desmond (Mrs. Page), Antares Barr (Mrs. Ford), Kelsey Blue (Desdemona), Tara Wands (Cleopatra, Portia), Pete Zerbe (Henry V), Naveen Ramsaran (Gravedigger, Puck). Stefan Eisenhower (Kent) and Joey Pfleegor (Sonnets).
All performers may appear in additional roles and groups scenes.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
