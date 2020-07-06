LEWISBURG — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated health and safety concerns for patrons, artists, and staff, the Weis Center for the Performing Arts will not be hosting any public, large-scale performances through December.
Weis Center officials made the decision in cooperation with Bucknell University, based on current information provided by state and federal public health officials.
The center had a fully-booked fall schedule, though many international artists were forced to cancel their tours amid travel and safety concerns.
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts is making efforts to reschedule many of those artists for the following fall.
Planning is underway for a spring 2021 season in the hopes that the center will be able to hold safe public gatherings at that time. When it does reopen in the spring, the center will be implementing stringent protocols to keep patrons, artists and staff members safe, including expanded sanitation measures before, during, and after performances and public health screenings that may include having your temperature taken.
"Understandably, we are very disappointed to share this news with you, as the performing arts are needed now more than ever, to inspire, connect, and reinvigorate our communities," center officials said in a release. "But live performances will return. And when they do, we will be more grateful than ever to reconnect with each and every one of you."
Connect with the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook and Instagram. Each week, the center posts a new “Weis Center Sessions” video, featuring a member of the Bucknell community on the Weis Center stage. Videos will primarily feature live music and poetry readings.
