MILTON — Although play will look much different than in year’s past, the president of Milton Little League believes this will be one of the most memorable seasons ever.
“This is the year to play Little League baseball,” President Amos Leon said. “Little League said ‘we want you to put the kids on the field, play and be safe.’”
While Little League International is allowing communities to stage games, Leon said there are guidelines which must be followed. He also noted that the games do not count for advancing beyond local play.
The teams are permitted to play travel-ball teams.
Milton Little League will be following guidelines handed down from Little League International.
“The big thing is, no water sharing, no sharing equipment,” Leon said. “It’s common-sense things.”
Currently, he said the league’s coaches are checking on whether those who signed up prior to the coronavirus pandemic are still interested in playing.
“There’s kids who aren’t going to play because their parents are scared,” Leon said. “That’s OK.”
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 225 kids — ages 4 to 15 — were signed up to play through Milton Little League.
Previously, he said Milton had: One team for 11 and 12 year olds; one minor softball team; one major softball team; one junior softball team; five T-ball teams; four or five coach-pitch teams; and four or five minor division teams.
He noted that the softball teams have already been merged into one junior-division team. That team is scheduled to have a scrimmage game at 6 tonight at Brown Avenue Park.
Practices for the other divisions should begin as soon as the number of players is finalized. Leon said Little League rules stipulate two weeks of practice must be held before game play begins.
With the start of practice imminent, Leon said game play could begin in two weeks.
He expects play will last until mid August, when Milton Little League will be looking at organizing a fall series of games.
Of note this season, Leon said no play will be held on Milton’s 50/70 field. He said the field has numerous holes which could cause injury to players.
The players who would’ve utilized that field will be able to play in other Milton divisions.
Leon said it’s important for Milton Little League to offer playing opportunities this year.
“I’m here for all 225 kids that signed up for baseball,” he said. “The kids are going to need something to do in this town... I want to see the kids have some fun and have some kind of normalcy.”
Anyone interested in playing with Milton Little League, but who did not previously sign up, should send a message to the league’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.